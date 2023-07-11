Construction continues on the trail segment, which runs along the Chattahoochee River before turning east toward Roswell Road. (Sandy Springs/Facebook)

Trail Segment 2A is the first section of the looping trail to be under construction. (Sandy Springs)

Sandy Springs will temporarily close public access to the river park below the Morgan Falls dam from Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21 for installation of a stormwater pipe and asphalt replacement beyond the Georgia Power security gate.

The closure is necessary as part of Trail 2A’s development.

The river park’s features include a dog park, fishing pier, and concrete boat ramp. A digital sign will announce the closure where Morgan Falls Road turns left and south into the dam area, city spokesperson Andrew Allison said.

Morgan Falls Overlook Park will not be affected by the closure. Also, the closure will not impact operations by High Country Outfitters or the dog park.

Utility companies will retain continuous access to the river park and emergency responders will be able to travel over the roadway.

Sandy Springs City Council approved a $7.8 million bid from GHC Corp. for the construction of Trail Segment 2A in September 2022. The trail segment will run from Morgan Falls Overlook along Georgia Power and Fulton County easements, across Orkin Lake, and along Cimarron Parkway to Roswell Road.