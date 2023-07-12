The roof of the townhome was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. (SSFD/Facebook)

A townhome in the Autumn Chace subdivision in Sandy Springs was damaged by a fire early Wednesday morning.

The Sandy Springs Fire and Police Departments were dispatched to the structure fire at 425 The North Chace at 12:20 a.m. on July 12, according to an SSFD Facebook post.

Upon their arrival, firefighters found flames burning through the townhome’s roof. Residents affected by the fire were safely evacuated. The townhome appeared to be vacant at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.