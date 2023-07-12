Piedmont Healthcare is donating $30,000 to three Atlanta community clinics to support the communities it serves.

“Piedmont is driving real change in Georgia and these organizations play an important role in providing access to healthcare in our community,” said Patrick Battey, chief executive officer of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.

The following three organizations will each receive $10,000:

Center for Black Women’s Wellness

Founded in 1996, this organization is focused on improving the health and wellbeing of underserved Black women and their families.

Odyssey Family Counseling

This community-based nonprofit organization established in 1973, offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health issues.

YMCA of Metro Atlanta

The local chapter of the YMCA offers a range of wellness programs to the community. Programs include exercise classes, coaching and access to resources.

“Atlanta is stronger when community organizations, like the great ones with which we are partnering, become healthier and livelier through these donations,” Battey said.

The donation comes through the company’s community benefit program. In total, Piedmont has donated $200,000 through the program.

Donations have been made to local organizations that provide:

Direct service

Access to primary and specialty care

Community-based health support services

Social determinants of health

Piedmont is a private, not-for-profit healthcare organization that cares for 3.7 million patients. This includes 22 hospitals, 67 Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic practices and nearly 3,100 Piedmont Clinic members.

