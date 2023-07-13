Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Corn, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, peaches, blueberries, okra, onions, summer squash, zucchini, green beans, cucumbers, broccoli, potatoes, beets, carrots, kale, collard greens, cabbage, kohlrabi, fennel, arugula, microgreens, radishes, gourmet mushrooms, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, edible flowers, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Blueberry BBQ Sauce and Fries

Blueberry BBQ Sauce and Fries Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 pint blueberries

½ medium Vidalia onion, finely chopped

3 cloves of garlic, minced

½ cup tomato paste

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup maple syrup

2 tbsp molasses

2 tsp sunflower oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp Smoked PSJ (poblano, serrano, and jalapeno) pepper powder

½ tsp each coriander, cumin, sweet paprika, cinnamon, and nutmeg powders

Oregano

Blue and red skin potatoes

Directions:

Into a small saucepan sweat the garlic and onion in the oil until translucent then add in all other ingredients. Stir to combine, cover, and simmer on low for 15 minutes. Make sure to stir often. After 15 minutes remove the cover and add the sauce to a blender. Blend until smooth then transfer back to the saucepan and simmer for another 5 minutes, stirring continuously. Allow to cool and serve or add the heated sauce to clean ball jars and use your favorite canning method to preserve for later use. Toss the potatoes in sunflower oil with salt, pepper, and a pinch of oregano Bake at 425 degrees until crispy.

Tomato Pie

Tomato Pie Recipe:

Ingredients:

6 lb Heirloom tomatoes 2 tbsp fresh basil, chopped 1/2 sleeve Ritz crackers, crushed 1 cup Mayonnaise 1/2 cup Grated Parmesan 2 cups Shredded cheddar 2 tsp of Better Off Fed Haus Seasoning A generous portion of freshly cracked pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400. Cut heirloom tomatoes into thick slices and place on a baking sheet. Roast for 30 mins and then drain the liquid. The roasting intensifies the flavor and also helps eliminate some of the excess juice found in fresh tomatoes. Place the roasted tomatoes in a 9 inch pie pan. In a separate bowl, mix together all of the other ingredients into a paste. Spread the paste on top of the roasted tomatoes. Bake for 35-45 mins at 350. Enjoy!

You can also find the recipes for Blueberrt BBQ Sauce & Fries and Tomato Pie on Instagram.