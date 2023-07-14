Sandy Springs Police officers responded to two armed robberies of pedestrians on River Valley Road that occurred within a half hour of each other just after 6 p.m. on July 6.

The first armed robbery was reported at 6:10 p.m. near the intersection of River Valley Road and Amberidge Trail, according to an incident report obtained by Rough Draft on July 14 through a Freedom of Information Act request made on July 10. A 53-year-old man reported having an Apple iPhone 11 Pro and a running belt stolen.

“On 7-6-2023 at approximately 1820 hours, officers responded 275 Amberidge Trail in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred,” an incident report from Officer J.J. Corday reported. SSPD’s J.T. Williams is the investigator.

At 8:33 p.m. that same day, a 58-year-old city resident reported he was the victim of a second armed robbery also on River Valley Road, less than three-quarters of a mile south of the first incident. In this robbery, two Apple iPhone 11 Pros were taken.

“On July 6, 2023, at approximately 1837 hours, I responded to 575 River Valley Rd in reference to a robbery call,” Officer M.J. Maura said on that case’s incident report. No additional information was provided about the robbery.

Williams also is the investigator on this case.

“They were pedestrians who were robbed by armed subjects in a vehicle. The robberies were quick and fast,” SSPD spokesperson Sgt. Matthew McGinnis said.

Sandy Springs Police confirmed on July 10 they were investigating the robberies via the city’s alert system.

“We are aware of the string of armed robberies that have taken place within the last week in the areas of Roswell Road and River Valley Road,” the alert said. “Detectives are working diligently to resolve this issue.”

The alert also said that patrols have been increased in the area, and asked anyone seeing anything suspicious to contact SSPD by calling 911 immediately.