The Atlanta Public Schools’ Back-to-School Bash will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center’s Halls C1 and C2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

Onsite registration will be available for families who have not registered. Halls C1 and C2 are located closest to Northside Drive at the center at 285 Andrew Young International Blvd.

The event is APS’ flagship event providing free backpacks, school supplies, and resources for students and their families. Each APS student may receive one free backpack stuffed with school supplies.

The APS Nutrition Department will provide small food samples.

Families who need to register their students must make an appointment by contacting Student Registration and Records at (404) 802-2150.

Event attendees are encouraged to ride MARTA and exit at the Vine City Train Station. For those who drive, free parking will be available at the Georgia World Congress Center Yellow Lot on Northside Drive. A fee will be charged for parking in surrounding lots.

An APS School Bus Shuttle will be available for APS families. But children under 3 years old are not permitted to ride on an APS bus. Students aged 4-13 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Car seats and strollers are not allowed.

Students who have an orthopedic disability and are transported via specialized transportation during the school year should contact Renita Pearson Roberts at 404-802-5523 or email her at renita.pearsonrob@atlanta.k12.ga.us to arrange for transportation.

Open house for APS on July 31

An open house for the 2023-2024 APS School Year will be held on July 31.

Elementary schools will hold their open houses from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Middle Schools are scheduled from 1 p.m. And high schools are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.