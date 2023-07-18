Brittany Jones started her new position as executive director of the Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy on July 10. (CNPC)

The Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy (CNPC) announced on July 18 that it has hired Brittany Jones as its first executive director.

The official Friends Group and primary philanthropic partner of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area (CRNRA) said in a news release that this signifies a major milestone in CNPC’s development and growth. Jones began her role on July 10.

“We couldn’t be more proud that our volunteer-led organization has reached a point where our size, complexity, and strategic goals necessitate the appointment of a dedicated leader to manage and oversee its operations,” CNPC President and board chair Graham Dorian said.

Before joining CNPC, Jones served as chief experience officer at San Francisco’s Filoli, a National Trust for Historic Preservation site. She most recently was executive director of Smith-Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw. In 2021, Jones completed her Master’s in Nonprofit Administration from the University of San Francisco. Through her final capstone project, “DEAI in Nonprofits: Through the Lens of Museums and Gardens,” she explored practices and barriers around Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion. Jones received her bachelor’s in environmental studies at Florida International University.

“What CNPC has accomplished in just 10 years is astounding, and I am thrilled to be joining such an active, growing, and engaged organization!” says Jones. “I have a deep passion for parks and the volunteers who care for them and look forward to enhancing CNPC’s ability to achieve our mission and create a meaningful impact.”