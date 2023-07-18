Toasty Tuesday

July 18 — After yesterday’s haze and lousy air quality, prepare for another Code Orange today, meaning it’s unhealthy for children and sensitive groups to be outside.

🌤️ Today will also be scorching hot with forecasters predicting it could be the hottest day of the year as high temperatures touch 97°. You can calculate your area’s heat index here.

⚖️ The state Supreme Court unanimously dismissed a motion by Donald Trump’s lawyers to dismiss Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation of alleged election meddling.

🥗 Tens of thousands of Georgians are in danger of losing food assistance due to new, state-mandated work rules.

🗳️ Nearly 100,000 voter registrations were challenged in Georgia – the majority by six right-wing activists.

🌿 The Dunwoody City Council is discussing regulations should a medical cannabis dispensary want to open in the city.

🏆 Tauheedah Baker-Jones, the chief equity and social justice officer for Atlanta Public Schools, was recently honored with the first-ever “Championing Equity” Urban School District Equity Leader Award.

🌳 Atlanta is one of five cities whose nonprofits are getting a share of $400 million from The Bezos Earth Fund to enhance green spaces in underserved communities.

🕖 Today’s newsletter is ④ stories.

• In conversation with the AJC’s Ryon Horne

• StoryMuse fosters storytelling

• May I Be Excused?

AND

• Volunteer Opportunities

Stay cool,

Collin & Sammie

🌿 Passionate about nature? Check out the Friends of Conservation and Sustainability in Georgia online giving circle. Learn about the nonprofits that treat every day like Earth Day as they make a difference for the outdoors in Georgia, plus contribute with quarterly fundraising through this tribe of environmentalists. Learn more here.

SPONSOR MESSAGE

Co-director Ryon Horne ( via AJC’s Kent D. Johnson)

1. In conversation with Ryon Horne, co-director of ‘The Dancer’

🕺 Gerard Alexander was once a dancing prodigy who starred in Michael Jackson’s “Bad” music video and performed with professional dance companies across the world. He was often compared to Mikhail Baryshnikov, arguably the most famous ballet dancer of the last century.



He was also homeless for the last years of his life, living on the streets of Atlanta. He was killed in April of 2022. The case has not been solved.



Ryon Horne and his brother, Tyson Horne, are the directors of a new documentary for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution called “The Dancer,” which tells the story of Alexander’s life.



🎥 Sammie recently spoke with Horne about making the film. You can find that interview here.

Decatur’s newly renovated active senior living community

SPONSORED BY CLAIRMONT CREST







🏡 Clairmont Crest, Decatur’s active senior living community, is leasing newly renovated units for those aged 55 and older to help them find a community where they can live independently and thrive.



“At Clairmont Crest, we’re more than just four walls and a roof. We are a vibrant community where residents can thrive, relax, and enjoy the next chapter of their lives,” explained Ryan Swedberg, president of Dwell Communities, the parent company of Clairmont Crest.



“From state-of-the-art fitness facilities to regular community gatherings and volunteer groups, we want to cultivate health for the entire person — physically, emotionally, and spiritually.”



💰 Clairmont Crest is offering new applicants two months rent-free off their fully renovated units. Learn more here.

Pittsburgh: Past, Present, Future; October 2021; An Elevate Atlanta project StoryMuse conducted in partnership with Tronzai Media (Photo by Rikki Brew, Envisioning Freedom Photography)

2. StoryMuse helps foster storytelling with a purpose

📚 Storytelling was a steady presence in Shannon Turner’s life – in school clubs, at summer camp, and at work – but the 2016 presidential election fallout motivated her to make storytelling her focus.



“It felt like I’d been ignoring a calling to help us hear each other,” Turner said. “So, I left my job with $4,000 in the bank, six-weeks notice, and never looked back.”



And then, StoryMuse was born. The organization offers private coaching, workshops, residencies, content development, and more for individuals as well as teams and communities.



📖 Learn more about StoryMuse here.

Buc-ee’s beaver mascot outside the store.

3. May I Be Excused? All aboard to Buc-ee’s!

🐿️ Think back and try to remember – what did you do over Memorial Day weekend? If you’re in Tim Sullivan’s family, you took a trip to Buc-ee’s.

Buc-ee’s is like “the Disneyland of convenience stores,” writes Sullivan in his new column. Even though the nearest Buc-ee’s was about halfway to Chattanooga, the family hopped in the car and made the trek.

⛽ Sullivan’s trip to Buc-ee’s had him reminiscing about teenage summers. You can read the full story here.

🌿 Passionate about nature? Check out the Friends of Conservation and Sustainability in Georgia online giving circle. Learn about the nonprofits that treat every day like Earth Day as they make a difference for the outdoors in Georgia, plus contribute with quarterly fundraising through this tribe of environmentalists. Learn more here.

SPONSOR MESSAGE

Via Hands On Atlanta

4. Volunteer Opportunities

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HANDS ON ATLANTA

⚖️ Center for Civil and Human Rights: Learn how to be a volunteer at the Center for Civil and Human Rights at their information session on Wed., July 19 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

🍅 Harvest Days: The Food Well Alliance needs volunteers on Thurs., July 20 from 2-5 p.m. to harvest produce for local food pantries (pictured).

🍝 Volunteer Potluck: Dreams Come True International Foundation needs volunteers on Sat., July 22 from 3-6 p.m. to help with distribution at their potluck for the homeless.