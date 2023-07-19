A rendering of the gusto! location at Lee + White food hall.

The Atlanta chain gusto! has announced a new location along Atlanta’s BeltLine Westside Trail.

The bowl and wrap restaurant will open as part of a new food hall at the mixed-use Lee + White development, according to a press release.

“There just aren’t many healthy options near the West End, and we feel like now is the perfect time to be a part of the momentum of the BeltLine’s Westside Trail and the expanding Lee + White development,” said Nate Hybl, creator and CEO of gusto!, in the release. “This is an investment in another Atlanta community craving better-for-you options, and we are passionate about repping as an Atlanta local-born brand.”

The gusto! spot is expected to open later this fall, according to the release. The Lee + White mixed-use development was acquired by MDH Partners and Ackerman & Co. in September of 2019 and will include a 19-vendor food hall along with 200,000 square feet of office, retail and event space.

Previously, the food hall was expected to open in June. According to a spokesperson, there is no new set date as of yet for the food hall’s opening. Five other food hall restaurants, including a pizza joint and a Vietnamese restaurant, were announced in April of this year.