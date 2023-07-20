Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Corn, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, watermelon, onions, garlic, summer squash, zucchini, spaghetti squash, green beans, cucumbers, broccoli, potatoes, carrots, kale, collard greens, cabbage, kohlrabi, fennel, arugula, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, edible flowers, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

July 22 is “Tomato Day” at Oakhurst Farmers Market, so check out these tomato-based recipes below.

Savory Tomato Spread

Savory Tomato Spread Recipe:

Ingredients:

3 garlic cloves minced

1/2 cup sun gold tomatoes halved

1/2 cup juliette tomatoes chopped

1/2 cup jelly bean tomatoes

Baguette

1 tbsp Sunflower oil

Pinch of fine ground salt

Pinch of smoked paprika

Directions:

In a shallow saucepan heat the oil and cook the minced garlic until fragrant. Add in your chopped tomato, pinch of salt, and a pinch of paprika then cook down until nice and thick over a medium heat for about 20 minutes. When your spread has reached your preferred consistency serve over fresh baguette, your protein of choice, or with pita chips.

Sungold Galettes

Sungold Galettes Recipe:

Ingredients:

Sungold tomatoes

Garlic

Mexican mint marigold

1.75 cups pastry flour

2 sticks (vegan) butter

Salt

Directions:

For your pie crust, stick to your favorite recipe, or follow this advice: chop your butter and set in the freezer for about 20 minutes. In a bowl, combine your flour and a pinch of salt (not needed if you’re using salted butter), and whisk together. When the butter is chilled, work it into the flour with a pinching motion with your fingers – quickly! You want the butter incorporated until it’s made pieces of butter the size of beans or peas – no more! If your butter is starting to melt or warm up at all, now’s the time to stick that bowl in the fridge for a few minutes. Next, add cold water to the mixture a little bit at the time, and mix just until you get a ball of dough that sticks together but is no too moist. Think play dough. *important step* Let this chill in the fridge for at least an hour before rolling out. While the dough is chilling, slice your tomatoes in half, set in a colander, and cover lightly with salt to drain. This will draw out some of the extra moisture that you don’t want in your pie crust. While these drain, chop up your garlic and tear some mint (or basil, or rosemary, or whatever herb you’re feeling!). Once everything’s good to go, roll out some pie crust with a little flour, and make any old loose shape – really. Galettes are lazy, open-top pies. Simply place the tomatoes and garlic in the center, fold up the edges, and bake at 425 degrees for about 45 minutes, or until the crust is brown. Let cool. Sprinkle with fresh herbs.

You can also find the recipes for Savory Tomato Spread and Sungold Galettes on Instagram.