Okra is one of the most versatile vegetables around. But we bet you haven’t tried something as delicious as this recipe from Dantanna’s.

This recipe comes from the Buckhead restaurant and makes for a delicious addition to any meal. Check out the full recipe below.

Dantanna’s Pan Charred Okra

Dantanna’s Pan Charred Okra Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of olive oil

8 oz whole okra

1tsp minced garlic

1/2 tsp of salt

1/2 tsp 4 color pepper

1 Lemon

Directions:

Heat sauté pan on high heat with 2 tablespoons olive oil Add okra once oil is hot. Use caution while adding okra to pan as oil will splatter Stir okra for 3-4 minutes. Continuously stir, careful to not burn okra. Once okra begins to brown, squeeze in the juice of 1/2 a lemon Add and mix in minced garlic, salt and 4 color pepper Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese once plated