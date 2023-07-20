Two new restaurants, Little Sparrow and Bar Blanc, are poised to take over the former JCT. Kitchen & Bar space in September.

Chef Ford Fry, who is opening Little Sparrow and Bar Blanc.

The eateries come from Rocket Farm Restaurants, owned by Chef Ford Fry, and will be located at 1198 Howell Mill Road in the Westside Provisions District, according to a press release. Rocket Farm Restaurants includes Atlanta staples such as The Optimist and BeetleCat. Little Sparrow will open first with Bar Blanc opening upstairs later on.

Named for French singer Edith Piaf, Little Sparrow takes inspiration from Parisian bistros and Brooklyn neighborhood taverns. The menu will include items such as “La vie en rose” chopped steak with frites, halibut “pot au feu,” chicken schnitzel, a dry-aged burger and frites, and more.

“As I get older, I grow less inspired by restaurants that try too hard or let ‘interesting’ overtake ‘delicious’,” Fry said in the release. “I am inspired by restaurants that cook food I want to eat. Little Sparrow will be a place to indulge in a refined dining experience or just grab a perfect medium-rare burger and fries.”

Bar Blanc will also feature French cuisine and have indoor, outdoor, and lounge seating. There will be a pre-fixe menu available that features crusty levain baguette and salade maison, steak with brown butter béarnaise, and unlimited frites.