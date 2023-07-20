Georgia Commissioner of Labor Bruce Thompson

Georgia’s unemployment rate was unchanged last month at 3.2%, while the number of jobs rose to an all-time high, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday.

Unemployment in the Peach State was four-tenths of a point lower than the national jobless rate of 3.6%. The number of jobs increased by 4,400 in June to a record 4.9 million.

“Georgia continues to become an economic powerhouse, attracting leading-edge businesses from around the globe,” state Commissioner of Labor Bruce Thompson said.

“While low unemployment is crucial for a thriving economy, balancing job growth with a skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of new and existing industries is crucial. This balanced approach will help guarantee that businesses of all sizes have the talent they need to grow, scale, and succeed.”

The job sectors with the most over-the-month gains were accommodation and food services, which added 5,800 jobs; health care and social assistance, which grew by 3,400 jobs; and durable goods manufacturing, which added 2,200 jobs.

The number of employed Georgians also rose by 9,937 last month to 5.3 million, another all-time high.

At the same time, initial jobless claims were down by 2% in June to 23,477. Over the year, first-time unemployment claims fell by 9%.

More than 117,000 job listings were posted online in June. The top five occupations with openings included health care with 22,500; sales with 13,300; business management and operations with 11,700; and hospitality, food, and tourism with 10,800.

