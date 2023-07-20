The Summerhill Neighborhood Development Corporation (SNDC) will host the Summerhill Reunion & Unity Festival on Saturday, July 22, from noon to 8 p.m. at Phoenix Park III off Georgia Avenue.

The event is a platform to raise awareness and generate support SNDC’s mission of providing resources and programs to Fulton County kids, adults, and seniors.

The keynote speaker and Georgia house representative, Phil Olaleye, will share his personal journey and insights on the importance of SNDC. There will also be live music, food trucks, local vendors and more.

A back-to-school bash will include yoga for kids at 2 p.m. and a pep rally at 2:45 p.m.

Find out more at thesndc.org.