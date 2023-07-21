2485 W. Wesley in Buckhead.

Two homes represented by agents of Harry Norman, Realtors have been selected as finalists in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2023.

The Ultimate House Hunt is a month-long online promotion held on HGTV.com annually, showcasing extraordinary homes for sale in eight categories: Amazing Kitchens, Beachfront Homes, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Downtown Dwellings, Homes with a History, Outdoor Escapes, and Waterside Homes.

All nominees are represented by members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Luxury Portfolio International. The awards generated more than 1.5 million votes last year, with consumers selecting their favorite among the featured listings.

1301 Peachtree Street #5L

Harry Norman listings selected by HGTV’s editors as finalists include 2485 W. Wesley in the Curb Appeal category and 1301 Peachtree Street #5L in the Amazing Kitchens category. Voting is open HGTV.com/HouseHunt now through Aug. 3.

Listed by Carl and Page Henry of Harry Norman, 2485 W. Wesley is a Buckhead estate featuring an authentic French Country Chateau on five acres of land.

In the Amazing Kitchens category, 1301 Peachtree Street #5L features a modern kitchen with rainbow-inspired mosaic tile backsplash and multicolored barstools. These dazzling pops of color make a bold statement against ceiling-high, white-lacquered custom cabinetry, and an impressive center island.

Consumers can tour all homes selected as finalists by viewing photo galleries on HGTV.com before casting a vote for their favorite properties. Once a vote is cast, readers can enter a sweepstakes for the chance to win $10,000. A winner will be chosen in each category based on the highest number of votes received and an overall favorite will be awarded for the listing receiving the most votes.