Little Five Points’s Euclid Avenue.

The Little Five Points neighborhood will be hosting weekend parties celebrating food, art, and music all summer long.

Every weekend until Sept. 10, locals and visitors can enjoy the neighborhood’s “Little 5 Points Patio Parties” series. According to a press release, the parties will be hosted by local businesses through a grant provided by the General Motors (GM) on Main Street Grant Program.

The series will include live music, bites from local restaurants, cult movie screenings, and more. Admission to all events is free.

You can find a full list of scheduled events online.