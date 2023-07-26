Chris Eubanks returns a hit in his match against Georgia Tech player Andres Martin.

Welcome back to our daily recap of the Atlanta Open! If you missed yesterday’s recap, you can read it here.

Yesterday saw a continuation of play in the round of 32 for the men’s singles and the round of 16 for the men’s doubles.

As a reminder, here were the matchups for today.

Day 4 (A.K.A. College Night) Matchups (Men’s Singles, Round of 32):

Jordan Thompson (63, AUS) vs. Kei Nishikori (439, JAP)

Brandon Nakashima (58, USA) vs. Max Purcell (74, AUS)

Yibing Wu (89, CHN) vs. Corentin Moutet (73, FRA)

Ugo Humbert (38, FRA) vs. Constant Lestienne (95, FRA)

John Isner (103, USA) vs. Dominik Koepfer (88, GER)

Maxime Cressy (105, USA) vs. Alex Michelsen (140, USA)

Christopher Eubanks (32, USA) vs. Andres Martin (723, USA)

Juncheng Shang (156, CHN) vs. Ben Shelton (41, USA)

Kei Nishikori upset Jordan Thompson in two sets with tiebreaks in both. Brandon Nakashima defeated Max Purcell in two sets with a tiebreak in the second. Yibing Wu beat Corentin Moutet in straight sets. Ugo Humbert defeated countryman Constant Lestienne 4-6, 7-5, 7-5. Dominik Koepfer took down American legend John Isner 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, with tie breaks in the last two sets. Maxime Cressy beat fellow American Alex Michelsen in straight sets. In the Battle of Georgia, Christopher Eubanks easily defeated Georgia Tech star Andres Martin in two sets. Finally, Juncheng Shang, who had to play his way through qualifiers to get into the tournament, upset Georgia native Ben Shelton in straight sets.

Winners from Today:

Kei Nishikori (493, JAP)

Brandon Nakashima (58, USA)

Yibing Wu (89, CHN)

Ugo Humbert (28, FRA)

Dominik Koepfer (88, GER)

Maxime Cressy (105, USA)

Christopher Eubanks (32, USA)

Juncheng Shang (156, CHN)

Day 5 Matchups (Men’s Singles, Round of 16):

Ugo Humbert (28, FRA) vs. Lloyd Harris (204, RSA)

Aleksander Vukic (82, AUS) vs. Yoshihito Nishioka (31, JAP)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (86, AUS) vs. Alex de Minaur (17, AUS)

Christopher Eubanks (32, USA) vs. Brandon Nakashima (58, USA)

De Minaur and Nishioka both received byes, so these will be their first matches of the tournament. De Minaur also won the Atlanta Open last year.

Moving on to the Men’s Doubles. I wrote yesterday that the Lloyd Harris (204, RSA)/Thanasi Kokkinakis (86, AUS) vs. Ethan Quinn (394, USA)/Trent Bryde (1763, USA) had been canceled. Harris and Kokkinakis actually withdrew and were replaced by Andrew Harris (119, AUS) and Aleksander Vukic.

Day 4 Matchups (Men’s Doubles, Round of 16):

Andrew Harris (119, AUS)/Aleksander Vukic (82, AUS) vs. Ethan Quinn (394, USA)/Trent Bryde (1763, USA)

Jamie Murray (30, GBR)/Michael Venus (22, NZL) vs. Max Purcell (74, AUS)/Jordan Thompson (63, AUS)

Quinn and Bryde defeated Harris and Vukic in two sets, which I’m sure was cathartic for Quinn after Vukic knocked him out of the men’s singles tournament yesterday. Meanwhile, Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson defeated Jamie Murray and Michael Venus in straight sets.

Winners from Today:

Ethan Quinn (394, USA)/Trent Bryde (1763, USA)

Max Purcell (74, AUS)/Jordan Thompson (63, AUS)

Day 5 Matchups (Men’s Doubles, Round of 16):

Julian Cash (63, GBR)/Robert Galloway (71, USA) vs. Nicolas Mahut (40, FRA)/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (11, FRA)

Daniel Evans (30, GBR)/John-Patrick Smith (88, AUS) vs. William Blumberg (90, USA)/Rajeev Ram (5, USA)

Ben McLachlan (78, JAP)/Ben Shelton (41, USA) vs. Nathaniel Lammons (31, USA)/Jackson Withrow (34, USA)