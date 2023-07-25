Georgia Tech tennis player Andres Martin is competing in both the men’s singles and doubles tournaments at the Atlanta Open.

Welcome to our Atlanta Open summary series! Every day of the tournament, we’ll be doing a recap of what happened, who won, and what is next. The tournament runs from July 22 through July 30, so we’ll get you up to speed on what happened over the weekend and cover what happened today.

The tournament began on Saturday, Jul. 22 with the first round of qualifiers for men’s singles. Out of 16 players, 4 ultimately won to join the other 28 players in the main part of the tournament, which began on Monday.

Players who advanced from qualifiers:

Lloyd Harris (204, RSA)

James Duckworth (128, AUS)

Jason Jung (281, TPE)

Juncheng Shang (156, CHN)

None of the 7 Americans who played in the qualifying rounds made it to the main part of the tournament.

The Round of 32 began Monday for the men’s singles. Aleksander Vukic (82, AUS) defeated Ethan Quinn (394, USA) 7-6, 6-3 with a tiebreak in the first set. Lloyd Harris (204, RSA) defeated James Duckworth (128, AUS) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Thanasi Kokkinakis (86, AUS) defeated Gael Monfils (322, FRA) 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 with a tiebreak in the third set. Finally, J.J. Wolf (46, USA) defeated Jason Jung (281, TPE) in straight sets.

Winners from Today:

Aleksander Vukic (82, AUS)

Lloyd Harris (204, RSA)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (86, AUS)

J.J. Wolf (46, USA)

Day 4 (A.K.A. College Night) Matchups (Men’s Singles, Round of 32):

Jordan Thompson (63, AUS) vs. Kei Nishikori (439, JAP)

Brandon Nakashima (58, USA) vs. Max Purcell (74, AUS)

Yibing Wu (89, CHN) vs. Corentin Moutet (73, FRA)

Ugo Humbert (38, FRA) vs. Constant Lestienne (95, FRA)

John Isner (103, USA) vs. Dominik Koepfer (88, GER)

Maxime Cressy (105, USA) vs. Alex Michelsen (140, USA)

Christopher Eubanks (32, USA) vs. Andres Martin (723, USA)

Juncheng Shang (156, CHN) vs. Ben Shelton (41, USA)

The Eubanks-Martin match will see Christopher Eubanks, who recently captured the hearts of Atlantans with his play at Wimbledon, compete against wild-card entrant Andres Martin, who plays for Georgia Tech. Meanwhile, Ben Shelton is a native Atlantan and has had a standout year, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open back in January.

On the Men’s Doubles side, Day 3 began their Round of 16. Marcelo Melo (36, BRA) and John Peers (29, AUS) defeated Luis David Martinez (96, VEN) and Reese Stalder (76, USA) in two sets with a tie break in the second. Evan King (1296, USA) and Constant Lestienne (95, FRA) defeated Andre Goransson (70, SWE) and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (72, MEX) 6-7, 7-6, 10-8 with tiebreaks in both the first and second sets. Finally, Yuki Bhambri (946, IND) and Saketh Myneni (77, IND) defeated Americans Kevin King (unranked, USA) and Andres Martin (723, USA) in straight sets.

Winners from Today:

Marcelo Melo (36, BRA)/John Peers (29, AUS)

Evan King (1296, USA)/Constant Lestienne (95, FRA)

Yuki Bhambri (946, IND)/Saketh Myneni (77, IND)

Day 4 Matchups (Men’s Doubles, Round of 16)

Lloyd Harris (204, RSA)/Thanasi Kokkinakis (86, AUS) vs. Ethan Quinn (394, USA)/Trent Bryde (1763, USA) (CANCELED)

Jamie Murray (30, GBR)/Michael Venus (22, NZL) vs. Max Purcell (74, AUS)/Jordan Thompson (63, AUS)

On Sunday, Coco Gauff (7, USA) defeated Leylah Fernandez (86, CAN) in straight sets in the Atlanta Open Sunday Showcase. Since this is an all-male tournament, the showcase is designed to highlight female players.