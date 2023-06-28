Georgia Tech tennis player Andres Martin will be participating in the Atlanta Open on July 22.

The Atlanta Open has announced the list of players who will be participating in this year’s tournament, which will run from July 22-30 at Atlantic Station.

The U.S. Open Series tournament features men’s top world tennis players in singles and doubles competition along with a women’s Sunday Showdown between Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez.

“We’re thrilled to bring another strong field of players to the Atlanta Open,” said tournament director Peter Lebedevs. “American tennis continues its resurgence and having seven Americans from the top-100 rankings scheduled to play in the Atlanta Open field is so exciting. Atlanta is a great tennis city and we can’t wait for the tournament next month.”

The top-ranked American (and No. 9 in the world), Taylor Fritz will be playing, along with defending champion Alex de Minaur (No. 16) and Atlanta native Ben Shelton (No. 35). Shelton has had a standout year; he broke into the top 100 rankings in November and became the youngest American man since Andy Roddick in 2002 to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinals when he defeated J.J. Wolf in the Australian Open. Wolf will also be in attendance at the Atlanta Open.

Former No. 1 American John Isner will also be participating in the tournament. His six Atlanta Open victories are a tournament record. He will be participating as a wild card after falling out of the top 50 ranked players for the first time in 14 years.

Georgia Tech’s Andres Martin has similarly been extended an Atlanta Open wild card invitation. The Yellowjacket also appeared in last year’s Atlanta Open as a wild card, defeating Thanasi Kokkinakis on College Night. France’s Gael Monfils, who has 11 ATP titles in his career, also received a wild card invitation. ATP stands for the Association of Tennis Professionals, and is the governing body of men’s tennis.

Atlanta Open Direct Acceptances (with current world ranking)

Taylor Fritz, USA, 9

Alex de Minaur, AUS, 16

Alexander Bublik, KAZ, 26

Yoshihito Nishioka, JPN, 27

Daniel Evans, GBR, 30

Ben Shelton, USA, 35

Ugo Humbert, FRA, 38

Adrian Mannarino, FRA, 43

J.J. Wolf, USA, 46

Kei Nishikori, JPN, 48

Brandon Nakashima, USA, 51

Maxime Cressy, USA, 55

Yibing Wu, CHN, 59

Max Purcell, AUS, 62

Marcos Giron, USA, 63

Mackenzie McDonald, USA, 64

Nuno Borges, POR, 68

Jordan Thompson, AUS, 71

Constant Lestienne, FRA, 73

Tickets and more details about the tournament can be found at atlantaopentennis.com.