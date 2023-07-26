Public hearings on Fulton County’s proposed millage rate increase will be held at the Government Center Assembly Hall at 141 Pryor St., Atlanta. (Fulton County Government/Facebook)

Fulton County plans to raise property taxes levied in the 2023 General Fund by 12.8 percent over the rollback millage rate, and residents will have three opportunities in August to share their opinions on the increase.

Georgia law requires the county to calculate a rollback millage rate that would produce the same total revenue as the previous year’s rate would have produced if no reassessments are made, according to a press release from the county.

The budget adopted by the Fulton Board of Commissioners requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate. The county plans for $805.9 million for its General Fund with a 9.2724 millage rate. That’s based on an $86.9 billion net property tax digest after exemptions and is $116.5 million more in taxes levied than in 2022.

A tax rate of one mill represents a tax liability of one dollar per $1,000 of assessed value, according to the Georgia Department of Revenue.

In 2022, the millage rate was lowered to 8.87, which levied $689.4 million in taxes, or $15.5 million more than the previous year.

Since 2018, the millage rate had dropped each year from a high of 10.2 mills though a net tax increase was recorded yearly. The highest increase was 4.97 percent in 2019 until the proposed 2023 budget, which calls for a 16.89 percent net tax increase, including reassessed property values.

Before the Board of Commissioners sets a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held. Public hearings will be held in the Government Center Assembly Hall, 141 Pryor Street, Atlanta, at the following times:

Aug. 2, 10 a.m. – livestream, https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yyPVAGDisPyy4NT8mYWI2A

Aug. 2, 6 p.m. – live stream, https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yyPVAGDisPyy4NT8mYWI2A

Aug. 16, 10 a.m. – live stream, https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KjzKG77ESt6XaeYtxfpEbA