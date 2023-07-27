This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

This heirloom tomato salad is the perfect addition to your next dinner party.

This salad comes from Shaun Whitmer, the executive chef at Firepit Pizza Tavern as well as the upcoming Birdcage, which is expected to open in Grant Park this winter.

You don’t need to be a professional chef to make this tasty salad. Keeping scrolling for the recipe.

Executive Chef Shaun Whitmer’s Heirloom Tomato Salad with Tzatziki Recipe

Heirloom Tomato Salad with Tzatziki Recipe:

Ingredients:

Salad

3 Heirloom tomatoes (cut into 1 inch wedges)

1 English Cucumber (peeled, halved, and sliced)

1 Bunch of ramps (or 3 large spring onions) (sliced, save tops and set aside)

¼ cup mint (chopped)

¼ cup dill (chopped)

¼ cup parsley (chopped)

1 cup crumbled feta



Dressing

1/8 cup lemon juice

¼ cup quality extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp grainy mustard

Salt and pepper to taste.

Tzatziki

2 cups whole fat Greek yogurt

1 large cucumber (peeled and grated)

3 tbsp minced garlic

1 cup dill (chopped)

¼ cup mint (chopped)

¼ cup ramp (green onion) tops (thin sliced)

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

½ cup crumbled feta

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt to taste

Directions:

Combine all ingredients for tzatziki in a medium mixing bowl and store overnight (or for at least 4 hours) in the refrigerator to allow flavors to marry. Combine all chopped vegetables and herbs in a large mixing bowl and set aside. In a small mixing bowl whisk the lemon juice, evoo, mustard, and salt together until they are emulsified. Toss the vegetables, herbs, and feta in the dressing and store in the refrigerator for a minimum of 1 hour. Serve in your favorite bowl and top with a generous dollop of tzatziki.