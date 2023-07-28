Tickets are on sale now for this year’s Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival. Supplied photo.

The Fox Theatre is excited to launch its Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival this August.

Tickets are on sale now for the film festival that is set to run Aug. 26 to 31.

Over the course of the three-day festival, the Fox Theatre will showcase an array of movie titles across the theatre’s 26-by-56-foot screen.

The Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival schedule includes:

Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. – “Frozen” Sing-Along

Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.- “Twilight”

Sunday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. – “The Sandlot”

Sunday, Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. – “The Wiz”

Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. – “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” (which is celebrating its 40th anniversary)

Guests can also expect a magical pre-show experience that will include a sing-along with a vintage cartoon and performances on the Mighty Mo organ.

To sweeten the experience, the theatre is also offering Marquee Club tickets for $75. Presented by Lexus, the club offers front balcony seating and includes:

Early, private entry

Locally sourced food from film-inspired menus

Adult and kids-friendly movie-themed beverages for purchase

Rooftop access and fun activations

Movie trivia hosted by Dirty South Trivia

For those wanting a behind the scenes look at the Fox Theatre, guests can also add a movie tour to their ticket.

The one-hour movie tours will take place before all showings. The tour will guide guests through the theatre’s original projection booth, screening room, celebrity dressing rooms and the iconic Fox Theatre stage.

A voucher for a free small popcorn and small Coca-Cola beverage is included in the movie tour package. Tour guests will also be allowed into the theatre before the public.

For tickets and additional information, click here.