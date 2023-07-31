Credit: Image courtesy of Actor's Express

Actor’s Express (AE) has announced five new shows — as well as a returning favorite — for its upcoming 36th season, which is set to commence early next year.

The brand new season will kick off in February 2024 with a coming of age musical, titled Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

The musical is a co-production between Actor’s Express and Oglethorpe University, and it tells the story of a teenager who must overcome various obstacles in his quest of becoming a fabulous drag queen.

Later, in the spring, AE will be presenting Mercury, a wild revenge comedy-thriller created by former Atlantan Steve Yockey.

In addition to Mercury, AE will also be showcasing Blues for an Alabama Sky, a classic Jazz Age drama that was crafted by another Atlanta playwright, Pearl Cleage.

Come summertime, in July 2024, AE says that it will be transforming its stage into the ever-familiar Kit Kat Club for its all-new production of the iconic Tony-winning musical Cabaret.

To close out the season, the performing arts theater will be showing the world premiere of Atlanta playwright Lee Osorio’s A Third Way. The comedic play is about two men that make the decision to open their marriage to a third person.

Along with all of the new shows announced for its 36th season, Actor’s Express also says that the theater will see the return of actress Libby Whittemore in December for the 15th annual installment of Ho Ho Home for the Holidays and a Connie Sue Day Christmas.

“When selecting this season, Associate Artistic Director Amanda Washington and I wanted to curate an exciting blend of shows that would deliver the adventurous and exhilarating experiences that Actor’s Express audiences look for,” said Freddie Ashley, Actor’s Express artistic director. “Even among the familiar names that might pop up across the season, every production will offer something delightfully unexpected.”

Season subscription packages are now on sale and can be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling the theater at 404-607-SHOW.