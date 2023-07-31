The PGA charity showcase has raised $750,000 in support of East Lake Foundation. Photo sourced from PGA website.

The PGA tour championship charity showcase raised $750,000 in support of The East Lake Foundation.

“This tournament has become a vehicle for positive change in East Lake and beyond, and we are grateful to be able to use the platform of this historic venue and this elite tournament to make an impact,” said PGA tour championship executive director Alex Urban.

The annual tour championship charity showcase was held on July 24.

Event participants included:

Former University of Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray

Former NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz

World Long Drive competitor Alexis Belton

“We are always looking for opportunities to grow the investment in our community, and it’s thanks to The Coca-Cola Company and other Atlanta-based companies that we were able to make an additional donation to the East Lake Foundation through today’s charity showcase,” said Urban.

The tour championship was first held at East Lake Golf Club in 1998.

The event has raised more than $48 million for the East Lake Foundation and other local beneficiaries.

This includes a record $5.5 million from the 2022 event.

“We are incredibly grateful to the tour championship, its proud partners and the other supporting organizations for their generous support of our mission in East Lake to ensure every member of our community can reach their personal and professional goals and thrive,” said Ilham Askia, president and CEO, East Lake Foundation.”

The East Lake Foundation was founded in 1995. It collaborates with public and private organizations to provide resources and support to Atlanta’s East Lake residents.

The showcase is the PGA’s lead off event for its tour championship. The tour championship will bring 30 of the world’s best golfers to East Lake Golf Club on Aug. 23 to 27.

The tour championship is the culmination of the PGA tour season and the FedExCup Playoffs. Competitors will compete for the sport’s ultimate prize, the FedExCup.

