The Brookhaven Police Department is offering few details about a deadly incident that occurred outside of Town Brookhaven shopping center on Monday evening.

Officers received a call about an armed person near Peachtree Road and Town Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they encountered the armed man, who was shot by an officer and later died at the hospital.

A report from Brookhaven Police stated: “After locating the individual, the subject armed himself at which point a Brookhaven Police officer discharged his firearm striking the individual. The individual was immediately treated by officers at the scene and eventually transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. No Brookhaven Police officers were injured.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be looking into the incident and providing information.

This story will be updated as details are released.