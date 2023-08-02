The sheriff in Fulton County said former President Donald Trump will be treated like anyone else accused of a crime if a county grand jury indicts him for his role in trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

The comments by Sheriff Pat Labat came hours before Trump’s indictment by the U.S. Department of Justice Tuesday on federal charges related to election interference and attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Labat says normal practices include fingerprints and mug shots.

“We’ll follow our normal practices,” he said during a press conference, adding that mug shots would be subject to open records requests as well.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to make decisions in coming weeks on state charges.

Tuesday’s federal indictments include 48 mentions of Georgia activities that might preview what’s to come from Willis.

This story comes to Rough Draft Atlanta through a reporting partnership with GPB News, a non-profit newsroom covering the state of Georgia.