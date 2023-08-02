Monday Night Brewing is celebrating its 12th anniversary on Aug. 5.

Monday Night Brewing is celebrating 12 years in business with an anniversary event on Aug. 5.

The event will take place from 1-10 p.m. at Monday Night Garage at 933 Lee Street. Monday Night currently has five locations across the southeast. The company recently opened a brewery in Charlotte, NC and has plans to open one in Knoxville, Tenn. before the end of the year.

Monday Night was founded by Joel Iverson, Jonathan Baker, and Jeff Heck. The brewery grew out of the three men getting together to brew beer on Monday nights in Heck’s backyard.

“To see what was a backyard gathering of 20-40 neighbors and friends and coworkers grow to something like our anniversary party is just really, really gratifying,” Heck said.

The 12th Anniversary Celebration will include live music all day with a headlining set from the Atlanta band Gringo Star. The event will also include specialty beers and cocktails made with Sneaky Pete Spirits, Monday Night Brewing’s new distilling program.

Heck said over the past 12 years, the thing he is most proud of is the way Monday Night has allowed different people to connect over beer.

“That’s probably the biggest thing,” he said. “Just the ways in which we’ve gotten to be so connected with so many people in different neighborhoods and communities around Atlanta and beyond.’”

Tickets for the event can be purchased online.