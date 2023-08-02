Councilmembers Melody Kelley and Melissa Mular, Mayor Rusty Paul, and Councilmember Jody Reichel are at work during the Aug. 1 City Council meeting in the Studio Theatre in the Performing Arts Center. (Bob Pepalis)

The Sandy Springs City Council approved an agreement for $4.4 million in funding from the Fulton Perimeter Community Improvement District (CID) for two bike/pedestrian projects.

A $6.1 million project for the Peachtree Dunwoody Bike/Pedestrian Trail from Hammond Drive to Mount Vernon Highway was part of the 2016 Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST), Public Works Director Marty Martin said during the Aug. 1 meeting.

The CID will be responsible for 50 percent of the funds required for the project, or $3.05 million with the remainder coming from the TSPLOST.

This was called a Last Mile Connectivity project and will be on the west side of Peachtree Dunwoody, he said.

For the second project, an estimated $2.75 million bicycle/pedestrian side path is planned on the east side of Glenridge Drive from Hammond Drive to Wellington Trace. The CID will provide $1.375 million of the funding or 50 percent, Martin said.

Martin said some side path has already been developed from Johnson Ferry north to I-285 and along Glenridge Drive as well.

“There are some streetscape developments already just to the immediate north of 285 and within the 285/400 project, side path has been constructed underneath the bridges as a part of that project. This project would provide that continuation from southernmost Johnson Ferry Road, up to Hammond Drive on Glen Ridge on the east side of the roadway,” he said.

Both projects will include the design, right-of-way acquisition, utility coordination, and construction of a bicycle/pedestrian side path. They will include ADA-compliant curb ramps, curb and gutter, storm drain structures, and streetscape elements including lighting, brick pavers, and landscaping.

The CID lists the goals of the projects are to: