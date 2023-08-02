Deion Patterson

A Fulton County grand jury has indicted the man accused of the May 3 mass shooting at a Midtown medical office that killed one and wounded four others.

According to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Deion Patterson, 24, was indicted for murder, felony murder, four counts of attempted murder and five counts of aggravated assault.

He was also indicted for aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, theft by taking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Patterson is being held at the Fulton County Jail with no bond.

Investigators said they believe Patterson was a patient at the Laureate Medical office but was refused service when he arrived late for his appointment. His mother told the media that her son was trying to get a prescription for Ativan to deal with ongoing depression and anxiety issues.

The shooting killed Virginia-Highland resident Amy St. Pierre, 38. She was an employee of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as well as a wife and mother to two young children.