Senior Day offers classes and workshops for older adults. Photo: Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta.

With the goal of drawing participants that reflect pre-pandemic numbers, AgeWell Atlanta, a collaboration of Jewish Family & Career Services, Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, Jewish HomeLife, and Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, will again host Senior Day at the MJCCA on Sept. 7.

Seniors can choose among a slate of offerings, which include chair yoga, nutrition for older adults, self-compassion and self-acceptance, Israeli dancing, vision board sessions, and meditation. The cost for three classes and lunch is $10. There will be a meet-and-greet at 9:00 a.m., with the sessions beginning at 9:30 a.m. and running until 2:00 p.m.

“Before Covid, we had more than 100 people attending Senior Day,” Chantel Spector, JFCS Senior Manager of Communications, said. “We are slowly building those numbers back. “

Spector said the most popular classes involve exercise and those focusing on wellness.

Exercise classes are popular at Senior Day, according to its organizers. Photo: Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta

“We can be our own worst enemies as we age,” she said. “Classes like self-compassion and self-acceptance really help.”

In addition to the classes and lunch, representatives from AgeWell Atlanta will be on hand to answer questions and talk about its organization, which is focused on offering assistance for senior adults “through improved independence, quality of life and social connection.”

According to its website (agewellatlanta.org), upcoming events include bereavement groups and lunch-and-learn sessions around Metro Atlanta.

Although affiliated with the Jewish community, AgeWell and Senior Day are open to all people in the community, regardless of faith, race, or nationality.

Attendees typically are typically 60-to-70 years old, Spector said, and come from all walks of life. She said the event is a chance for seniors “to get out, see people and do some fun activities.”

The MJCCA is located at 5342 Tilly Mill Road in Dunwoody. Advance registration is strongly suggested. Those interested in participating can call 678-812-4010 or register online at atlantaajcc.org. The cost increases to $15 after Aug. 28 and for those registering at the door.