The Alliance Theatre has officially announced the cast starring in its upcoming regional premiere of ‘ENGLISH,’ a new production set to run from Aug. 16 – Sept. 17.

The play will feature an all-Iranian cast of actors, including Pooya Mohseni (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”), Sade Namei (“New Amsterdam”), Sayé Yabandeh (“The Young & The Restless”), Ash Kahn (“The Chosen”), Auveen Dezgaran, Lilly Heidari and Adir Lev Mann.

The upcoming production is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name, which was written by Iranian-American playwright Sanaz Toossi.

‘ENGLISH’ tells the story of four Iranian adults in a classroom learning English in preparation for the TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language). Throughout the course of the play, the group of characters experiences a series of awkward lessons through word games and mistranslations.

The play is described as both a comedy about miscommunication, as well as an in-depth look into the ways that speaking a new language can expand your world and limit your identity, according to a release.

The Alliance Theatre production will be directed by Shadi Ghaheri, an Iranian theatre and film director, choreographer and writer.

Tickets are available at the Alliance Theatre by calling (404) 733-4600 and online at alliancetheatre.org/english.