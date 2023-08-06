Yacht Rock Revue

Live Thrive, a nonprofit sustainability organization and founder of CHaRM, the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials, has announced its 10th annual fundraiser, A CHaRM’ing Evening.

This year’s event – set for Oct. 19 at from 6:30 to 10 p.m, at Monday Night Brewing – will support Live Thrive’s STE(A)M grants that provide funding to local public schools and teachers to complete state certification in this vital educational curriculum.

A CHaRM’ing Evening is the annual Live Thrive celebration that raises funds to support its educational initiatives and the operational costs to run CHaRM, Atlanta’s only permanent drop-off zero waste facility that aims to improve environmental health by encouraging reuse and diverting thousands of pounds of household hazardous waste and hard-to-recycle items from Metro-Atlanta landfills and water systems.

Guests at A CHaRM’ing Evening will enjoy delicious food, cocktails and a live performance by light rock tribute band Yacht Rock Revue. Now boasting a national reputation and its own album of original songs, Yacht Rock Revue has performed at every A CHaRM’ing Event fundraiser for the past decade. In the spirit of the music, requested attire is 1970s and 80s best.

Event tickets include two drink tickets, heavy hors d’oeuvres and Yacht Rock Revue performance:

$60 each for the first 200 tickets sold or through Sept. 15

$70 beginning Sept. 16 or after 200 tickets have sold

$80 at the door, if available