Atlanta Streets Alive returns on Sept. 24 after a three year hiatus prompted by the pandemic.

Peachtree Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 14th Street in Midtown to Baker Street in Downtown. Attendees will be able to walk, bike, skate or board down the open street from 2 to 6 p.m.

Atlanta Streets Alive will become a series, with fall 2023 dates planned for Sundays on Oct. 22 and Nov. 19. The event will pick back up again in Spring 2024 on the third Sunday of the month from April to November.

City of Atlanta’s Department of Transportation will be working with partners Propel Atlanta, Midtown Alliance, and Central Atlanta Progress to host Atlanta Streets Alive.

ATLDOT will begin closing Peachtree Street at noon on event days and reopen at 7 p.m. after clean-up.

While Peachtree Street will be closed to cars between Midtown and Downtown, several cross-street access points will be open to vehicles

14th

10th

North

Ponce

Pine

Linden

Ralph McGill

Edgewood

Mitchell

John Portman

Baker

For more information about Atlanta Streets Alive, visit this link.