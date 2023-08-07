Atlanta’s most multicultural corridor is holding Buford Highway Restaurant Month until Aug. 31, featuring meals for $25 or less.

Participating restaurants include:

Amealco Mexican Kitchen, Global Forum Shopping Center, 7130 Buford Highway, Atlanta, GA 30340. Amealco opened in 2023, run by Kenia Roseales who is from Queretaro, Mexico. Mention Buford Highway restaurant month and receive a free appetizer.

Iceny Atlanta, Pinetree Plaza, 5177 Buford Highway, Doraville, GA, 30340. For a 20% discount, mention restaurant week at this Thai rolled ice cream dessert spot.

Carnitas Michoacan, Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Highway, Atlanta, GA, 30345. Tacos, steak and pozole are offered for a 5% discount this month on orders of $50 or more.

Gop Chang on Fire 3, 5295 Buford Highway, Doraville, GA, 30340. Enjoy the featured dish, intestine soup, and other traditional Korean homestyle dishes during restaurant week.

La Mei Zi, Asian Square, 5150 Buford Highway, Doraville, GA, 30340. Mention restaurant month at this Chinese-Taiwanese spot with an order of Three Cup Chicken and get a free Taiwanese cucumber salad.

BBQ Corner 2, Asian Square, 5150 Buford Highway, Doraville, GA, 30340. Enjoy a free appetizer at the authentic Chinese-Cantonese in business for two decades.

Man Chung Hong, 5953 Buford Highway, Doraville, GA 30340. Owner Jason Chang came to the U.S. at age 8, eight and considers himself a native of Buford Highway. Ask about restaurant week for a 15% discount (not including alcohol).

Kamayan ATL, Asian Square, 5150 Buford Highway, Doraville, GA, 30340. Filipino classics Lumpia and Pancit are on the menu, plus a 15% discount for restaurant week.

A portion of sales will go to We Love Buford Highway, a non-profit organization that supports the culture and community of Atlanta’s Buford Highway.

On Aug. 24, We Love Buford Highway is hosting at FEAST (Flavors, Experience, Art, Stories, Tradition), a fundraising gala at Spring Hall, 7130 Buford Highway, Atlanta, GA, 30340. Tickets are available here.