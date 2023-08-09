Work it out Wednesday

August 9 — The Grant Park Conservancy is appealing for donations after storms toppled trees and damaged the historic Milledge Fountain.

☁️ Mostly cloudy and 90° today. Per usual, there is a chance of afternoon storms.

💰 Somebody in Florida purchased the one winning ticket in last night’s $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

➡ Gov. Brian Kemp touted tort reform and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff praised bi-partisan business progress at yesterday’s Georgia Chamber’s annual Congressional Luncheon in Athens.

📱 Georgia kids would need parental permission to join social media if Senate Republicans get their way.

📚 The Atlanta School Board officially named Dr. Danielle Battle as interim APS superintendent starting Sept. 1.

🗣️ The Clarkston City Council fired their city manager Monday night after employees claimed she created a hostile work environment.

🏈 Georgia Tech and Hyundai have entered a multi-decade deal that renames the historic stadium as Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. The historic Grant Field name will continue to be memorialized with a display at the stadium.

🏆 Jill Nolin of the Georgia Recorder, Hannah Jones of SaportaReport, Sophia Qureshi from Atlanta Magazine / 285 South, Davis Winkie of Army Times, and WABE’s Lisa Rayam were among the winners at last night’s Atlanta Press Club Awards of Excellence. Richard T. Griffiths, formerly of CNN, was honored with the Impact Award.

PICTURE THIS: Veteran radio DJ Steve McCoy (pictured above with former Star 94 Morning Show co-host Vikki Locke) is in hospice care, 16 years after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. Locke said the family is struggling with caregiving and keeping their jobs, so a GoFundMe campaign is hoping to raise $50,000 for nursing care. Our thoughts are with Steve, his family, and friends.

🕖 Today’s newsletter is ④ stories.

• DeKalb’s clean energy push

• Cheesecake Factory demolished

• North GA outdoor fun

AND

• Concert Picks

Have a good day,

Collin, Sammie, & Madison

1. Southface to develop DeKalb’s clean energy plan

♻️ DeKalb County announced last week that they have selected Southface Institute to develop the county’s plan to have 100% clean energy by 2050.

“DeKalb County is a very environmentally conscious county. However, one of the things that I think we had been faltering on is our approach to climate change — clean energy, clean transportation,” said District 6 DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry.

After being elected, Terry quickly realized the county government lacked basic adaptations such as solar panels on buildings and electric cars in its fleet. So, he worked to create a plan that would allow the county to transition to entirely clean energy.

➡️ Read more about DeKalb’s sustainability plans.

2. What’s happening with the old Cheesecake Factory site in Buckhead?

🍰 The long-vacant Cheesecake Factory restaurant in the heart of Buckhead Village is finally gone.

Crews demolished the two-story building at 3024 Peachtree Rd. late last month. A concrete slab, a water fountain, and a parking lot remain on the nearly one-acre site along Buckhead’s signature corridor.

In an email, owner Peter Blum said little about his plans for the high-profile property. “I am not planning to sell it,” he said.

➡️ Read more about the valuable Buckhead property.

Tubing on the Chattahoochee River near Helen, GA. (Courtesy Helen/White County Visitors Bureau)

3. Outdoor adventures in Helen and White County

🛶 Nestled in the North Georgia Mountains, Helen is famous for its quaint Alpine village, Oktoberfest, and as a Christmas shopping destination.

But White County has plenty of other outdoor adventures, including camping, hiking, tubing (shown above on the Chattahoochee River), kayaking, fly fishing, mountain biking, zip-lining, and more.

One hike not to miss is in the Chattahoochee National Forest, where you can hike just under five miles round-trip to the double-cascade Raven Cliff Falls.

➡️ Find out more about outdoor activities here.

4. Four nights of Bey; Joe Alterman album release

WEEKLY CONCERT PICKS | VIA HOW DO YOU ATLANTA?

Thurs., Aug. 10

🎹 Joe Alterman @ Eddie’s Attic (above)

🌳 Gavin DeGraw @ Buckhead Theatre

☀️ Circles Around the Sun @ Terminal West

Fri., Aug. 11

🐝 Beyoncé-Renaissance World Tour @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Also Sat., Sun., & Mon.)

🇯🇲 BeReggae Music and Arts Festival @ Piedmont Park (Also Sat. & Sun.)

🎧 Genesis the DJ Festival @ The Loft (Also Sat. & Sun.)

🕺 The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

🪕 Jason Mraz @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

🍔 The BBQ – Hip Hop Family Reunion @ Wish Atlanta

Sat., Aug. 12

🎤 KayCyy @ The Masquerade – Hell

👩‍👧 Mother’s Finest @ Buckhead Theatre

🪲 Liverpool Legends “The Complete Beatles Experience” @ Gas South Theater

🪐 12th Planet @ Believe Music Hall

Sun., Aug. 13

🎷 An Evening of Soul with Kem @ Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre

🐎 Ian Munsick @ Buckhead Theatre

Mon., Aug. 14

🎼 Alesana @ The Masquerade – Hell

Tues., Aug. 15

🎤 Pentatonix w/Lauren Alaina @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

🎹 Toosii @ Tabernacle

🦜 Ryan Adams & The Cardinals @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Wed., Aug. 16

🎺 Ruger @ Buckhead Theatre

🥁 The National @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

TUNE IN

🎙️ Don’t miss Sammie with culture writer Mike Jordan every Thursday at 9:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. as they preview the top events in town on WABE.

🎧 The segment is also a podcast. Listen to the full conversation by subscribing to the How Do You Atlanta? podcast at wabe.org or wherever you get your podcasts (written in our best NPR podcast voice).