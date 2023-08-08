Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (Courtesy Georgia Tech)

Georgia Tech and Hyundai Motor Company today announced a multi-decade partnership as part of Hyundai’s investments in the state of Georgia.

The partnership includes field-naming recognition at Bobby Dodd Stadium, which will now be known as Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field,

Known as Grant Field since its opening in 1913, the historic name will continue to be memorialized with a display at the stadium.

Hyundai is investing $5.54 billion to develop the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, a new dedicated electric vehicle and battery plant in Bryan County, which will create more than 8,100 direct jobs.

Hyundai created a $120,000 STEM scholarship at Georgia Tech when it broke ground on the site in October 2022.

“Like Georgia Tech, Hyundai is a global brand that is synonymous with quality, innovation, and a commitment to advancing technology to make a positive difference in the world. The more we have gotten to know each other, the more obvious the alignment of our values has become,” said Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera. “I am grateful for the transformative investments Hyundai is making in our state, and I am proud that the Hyundai brand will feature prominently on our campus. I look forward to working with Hyundai leaders to deepen our partnership as we work to develop exceptional leaders and produce new ideas that will shape the automotive industry and advance mobility in the future.”

“Georgia Tech is known around the world for having some of the best and brightest graduates as well as a storied athletics program,” said José Muñoz, president and global COO of Hyundai Motor Company, and president and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America. “Proximity to institutions like Georgia Tech was one of the many reasons Hyundai selected Georgia for our new EV manufacturing facility. We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Georgia Tech, which will include opportunities for student professional development and cooperative work programs in addition to athletic engagements.”

“Georgia Tech Athletics is proud to partner with Hyundai as it invests in Georgia Tech and the state of Georgia. This partnership will be truly transformative for Georgia Tech Athletics, both now and for years to come,” said J Batt, director of Athletics, Georgia Tech. “I want to express our sincere appreciation to José Muñoz and his team for their genuine interest in aligning with Georgia Tech. We are thrilled to join forces with Hyundai and look forward to a long-lasting, mutually beneficial partnership.”