The Atlanta Police Department has confirmed one person was shot on Wednesday night at Hosea Williams Drive and Howard Street in Kirkwood’s commercial district.

The vicim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.



Pedestrians reported they heard multiple shots in the area around 8 p.m. One neighbor called 911 several times before reaching an operator.



APD is still searching for the shooter.



“Investigators with the Homicide Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues,” said APD.



The incident comes on the heels of another shooting, about two miles away. Around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, a person suffered multiple gunshot wounds at the Cookout fast food drive-thru at 403 Moreland Ave.

When officers arrived, the victim was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment. During the investigation, officers were notified by the Carroll County Police Department that the possible suspect, Julian Flakes, was in the area and threatened to cause harm to himself and others.

Officers located and detained Flakes with a weapon, taking him into custody. The victim remains in stable condition.