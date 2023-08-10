Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

A Miller Union classic, Steven Satterfield’s feta snack appears on the new lunch menu and you can also find this recipe and more in Steven’s cookbook Root to Leaf, available for purchase at the restaurant (along with his 2023 cookbook Vegetable Revelations).

Steven says:

This sharp, creamy feta dip, smoothed with a little buttermilk, is exceptional with radishes or just about any raw vegetable. Cheesemaker Mary Rigdon of Decimal Place Farm has been brining her goat’s milk feta to order for us every week since Miller Union opened.

Ingredients

1 cup feta mixture

8 ounces goat’s milk feta, preferably in brine

1/4 to 1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 teaspoon flaky sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Extra virgin olive oil for finishing

A selection of raw vegetables (radishes, carrots, peppers, etc.) for dipping

In a medium bowl, crumble the feta. With a rigid whisk, smooth out the feta first, then add buttermilk 1 tablespoon at a time until the mixture is smooth and the consistency of a creamy dip. Spoon the mixture into a small serving bowl and top with flaky sea salt, black pepper, and olive oil. Serve with raw radishes or other crudités.