Dunwoody is a thriving community with many opportunities for youth sports. Parents who are looking for ways to keep their kids active and engaged can easily find a variety of sports teams to choose from.

Let’s highlight a few youth sports teams and leagues in Dunwoody that are popular among parents and kids alike.

1. i9 Sports Dunwoody

i9 Sports Dunwoody is a youth sports organization that offers soccer and basketball programs for kids ages 3-14. The organization’s focus is on providing a fun and safe environment for kids to learn and play sports. i9 Sports Dunwoody emphasizes fair play, sportsmanship, and teamwork, with an emphasis on building confidence and self-esteem in its players.

i9 Sports Dunwoody focuses on player development. The organization’s philosophy is that every child should have the opportunity to play and learn, regardless of their skill level or experience. Coaches are trained to provide a positive and supportive environment for their players, and the organization offers clinics and camps throughout the year to help players improve their skills.

Local Office: League Office 239

Program Director: Deb Hammell

Address: 4805 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody

Office Phone Number: 404-551-2036

2. MJCCA Youth Sports

The Marcus JCC of Atlanta (MJCCA) offers a range of youth sports programs for children of all ages. Their programs include basketball, soccer, flag football, baseball, tennis, and gymnastics. MJCCA’s focus is on teaching children new skills and techniques, while also emphasizing sportsmanship and teamwork.

MJCCA’s youth sports programs are designed to help children develop physically, emotionally, and socially. The programs are led by experienced coaches who are trained to provide a positive and supportive environment for their players. In addition, MJCCA offers various clinics and camps throughout the year to help players improve their skills and build confidence.

Website: Visit atlantajcc.org to register and for more information.

Address: 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody

Phone Number: 678-812-4000

Note: Some programs may have different locations for games and practices. Please check with the organization for more information.

3. Mind Body Sports After School and Summer Camp Dunwoody

Mind Body Sports After School and Summer Camp Dunwoody is a program that offers after-school and summer camp programs for children ages 5-12. The program focuses on providing a fun and safe environment for kids to learn and play sports, while also emphasizing mindfulness and wellness.

Mind Body Sports offers a variety of programs, including basketball, soccer, yoga, and mindfulness. Coaches are trained to provide a positive and supportive environment for their players, and the program offers a variety of activities to help children develop their skills and build self-esteem.

Website: Visit https://mbscamp.campmanagement.com/p/request_for_info_m.php?action=enroll to register and for more information.

Address: 1978 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody

Phone Number: 678-273-3308

4. Healthy Youth U.S.A.

Healthy Youth U.S.A. is an after-school youth sports program in Dunwoody that focuses on promoting healthy lifestyles and positive youth development. The program offers a variety of sports, including basketball, soccer, flag football, and volleyball, and is open to children ages 5-14.

Healthy Youth U.S.A. emphasizes skill development, teamwork, and sportsmanship, with an emphasis on building confidence and self-esteem in its players. Coaches are trained to provide a positive and supportive environment for their players, and the program offers clinics and camps throughout the year to help players improve their skills.