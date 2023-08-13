According to a recent study by Stacker, Atlanta is becoming an increasingly popular destination for homebuyers from other metropolitan areas.

The study found that people from several metros are looking to buy homes in Atlanta, including those from:

Dallas, Texas

New York, New York

Los Angeles, California

Charlotte, North Carolina

Orlando, Florida

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Washington D.C.

Chicago, Illinois

The study analyzed data from the online real estate platform Realtor.com, which showed that Atlanta’s housing market is experiencing a surge in demand from out-of-state buyers. The study also revealed that the median home price in Atlanta is more affordable than in many other major cities, making it an attractive option for those looking to purchase a home.

Atlanta has a lot to offer homebuyers. With a strong job market, a vibrant cultural scene, and a mix of urban amenities and suburban charm, it is no surprise that people from other major metros are taking notice and considering making a move to the city. As a result, the study highlighted the top neighborhoods in Atlanta that are drawing interest from out-of-state buyers, including:

Midtown ATL

Buckhead

Virginia-Highland.

Three of these neighborhoods are Midtown ATL, Virginia Highlands, and Buckhead. Midtown ATL is situated in the heart of Atlanta and is known for its vibrant arts and culture scene, as well as its many high-rise buildings and modern architecture. Virginia Highlands is a charming residential area that is popular for its trendy restaurants, boutique shops, and historic homes. Buckhead is an upscale neighborhood that features some of Atlanta’s most expensive homes and luxury shopping destinations.

It’s worth noting that Atlanta is also known for its excellent schools and universities, such as:

Georgia State University

Emory University

Georgia Institute of Technology

These institutions attract students and faculty from all over the world, adding to the city’s diversity and cultural richness. Moreover, Atlanta is home to many beautiful parks, including Piedmont Park, Centennial Olympic Park, and Grant Park, which provide ample opportunities for outdoor activities and recreation.

As the real estate market in Atlanta continues to heat up, Stacker recommends that homebuyers act quickly to secure a property in their desired neighborhood. With interest from buyers across the country, competition is expected to be fierce.