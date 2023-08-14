Atlanta Police have released images of two suspects wanted for an attempted robbery and shooting in Midtown on Aug. 10.

Two men were found shot in Midtown near Piedmont Park following a robbery attempt.

One man was found at 978 Myrtle Street, while the other was found in the rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and 10th Street. Both victims were alert and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspects fled on foot prior to getting into a vehicle and fleeing the scene. APD released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted for aggravated assault.

This is a developing story, so please check back for updates.