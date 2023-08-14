The Atlanta Police Department has released a photo of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a man in Kirkwood on Aug. 9.

The male (pictured left) goes by “Skinny Man” and is known to be in the Kirkwood area. If anyone has any information on this person of interest, or the case itself, please reach out to Investigator Francis directly via email (Ldfrancis@atlantaga.gov) or phone, (404) 546-2684.

Few details have been released about the homicide which occurred at Hosea Williams Drive and Howard Street in Kirkwood’s commercial district.

The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.



Pedestrians reported they heard multiple shots in the area around 8 p.m. One neighbor called 911 several times before reaching an operator.



APD is still searching for the shooter.



“Investigators with the Homicide Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues,” said APD.



The incident comes on the heels of another shooting, about two miles away. Around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, a person suffered multiple gunshot wounds at the Cookout fast food drive-thru at 403 Moreland Ave.

When officers arrived, the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment. During the investigation, officers were notified by the Carroll County Police Department that the possible suspect, Julian Flakes, was in the area and threatened to cause harm to himself and others.

Officers located and detained Flakes with a weapon, taking him into custody. The victim remains in stable condition.