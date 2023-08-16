After three months on the job, Brookhaven’s parks and recreation director has been fired after being arrested on Aug. 15 for soliciting a minor.

Patrick Nalley was arrested by Cobb County Police during a sting operation where he made contact with an undercover officer during business hours and was arrested while driving a city-owned vehicle.

Nalley believed he was meeting a 14-year-old girl, but when he arrived at a predetermined meeting location near Marietta he was arrested by police.

Patrick Nalley, former director of Parks and Recreation in Brookhaven, was fired on Aug. 16.

Nalley is a former swim coach at Arizona State University and bounced around parks and recreation jobs in Colorado, Oregon, and Virginia before landing at the city of Brookhaven earlier this year.

In 2022, Nalley resigned after just three months as Director of Parks and Recreation Director of Henrico County, Va. He held the position from April to July 2022. Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas confirmed that Nalley was escorted from his office in July 2022, but declined to give a reason for Nalley’s short tenure.

According to the city’s press release, Nalley cleared several separate background checks, had no prior criminal record, and had solid credit and driving records. No other allegations or prior issues had arisen during Nalley’s brief tenure with Brookhaven.

“Mr. Nalley is terminated immediately. Although we understand the presumption of innocence, we are acting out of an abundance of caution, as our parks and recreation facilities often have hundreds of children and teens recreating or competing in team sports activities during any given summer day. The safety and comfort of our residents and guests and their families are always our top priority in Brookhaven,” said City Manager Christian Sigman.