Pachengo’s plans to open on Aug. 16 in Buckhead Village.

A new restaurant called Pachengo’s is opening up in Buckhead Village today, Aug. 16.

The Mexican restaurant comes from Pietro Gianni and Stephen Peterson, owners of multiple Italian restaurants like Yeppa & Co., Storica Fresco, and Forza Storico. According to a press release, Pachengo’s will open in the former Storico Vino spot at 3065 Peachtree Road.

“Most of our cooks and bartenders are from Central and South American, so Pachengo’s is a way to get them involved and give our longtime staff members the opportunity to share the food they know and love,” Gianni said in the release. “We’re offering all-day dining that is full service but less formal than our other restaurants, which we felt would be attractive to nearby offices and Buckhead Village shoppers.”

The kitchen will be led by husband and wife team Omar and Guadalupe Santamaria. The menu is expected to include queso con chorizo, mole, a selection of different avocado dips, and other small and large plates. The menu will also include a rotating “family meal” that will change periodically.

Pachengo’s is only serving lunch and dinner now, but there are plans to add breakfast dishes on the weekends in the future.