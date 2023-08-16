Scenes from last year’s Creek Rising Benefit Bash. (Courtesy SFC) Credit: Photos courtesy of South Fork Conservancy

South Fork Conservancy (SFC) has announced that it will be putting on its annual Creek Rising Benefit Bash on the evening of Sept. 14 at Zonolite Park.

The Creek Rising Benefit Bash is a fundraising event that commemorates past projects completed by SFC — such as the Confluence Bridge, which was installed in 2002 — and looks ahead to future ones.

During the upcoming event, SFC says that plans for future trail connections from the Atlanta BeltLine to Emory will be publicly presented. Additionally, the event will unveil SFC’s latest work, a feasibility study regarding the creation of natural connections along the South Fork of Peachtree Creek from the Atlanta BeltLine to Emory University.

“With the completion of the $2.5 million Confluence Bridge, we could see our way clear to these new connections,” said Kimberly Estep, executive director of South Fork Conservancy. “We now have a blueprint to help join a broader network of trails within the region, creating and protecting several miles of creekside access in the heart of the city for everyone to enjoy.”

The fundraising bash will be filled with a variety of entertainment options throughout the evening, including live music performances, numerous yard games, as well as the largest rubber ducky race in Atlanta, among other fun-filled activities.

Plein Air painters from the Virginia Highlands Guild will be in-attendance, painting and selling their artwork — which will be created along the South Fork of Peachtree Creek — to event guests.

A silent auction will be held, with several offerings up for bid such as handmade quilts from the Atlanta Quilt Guild; vacation getaways to St. Simons Island, the north Georgia mountains and San Miguel, Mexico; and more.

There will also be a raffle at the event, featuring an exciting assortment of prizes to potentially win, including a tour of the Richland Rum distillery and a penguin encounter at the Georgia Aquarium, to name a few.

Tickets for the event, as well as raffle entries, can be purchased online at the South Fork Conservancy website.