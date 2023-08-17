Photo courtesy of Taste of Atlanta’s website.

Taste of Atlanta has tickets on sale for its Grand Tasting Alpharetta event on Sept. 7.

The event will feature food and drinks from Alpharetta’s best restaurants and chefs, according to a press release. Grand Tasting Alpharetta will take place at The Hotel at Avalon from 7-10 p.m.

This year’s list of participating restaurants includes Delbar, Kona Grill, Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine, Oak Steakhouse, and more. There will also be a “Burger Throwdown Competition” featuring chefs from the likes of Bocado, Ted’s Montana Grill, and Luci’s Steakhouse competing to make the best burger. Guests can also enjoy culinary demonstrations from local chefs and mixologists.

General admission tickets to the event will include food and beverage tastings, a dessert bar, and live music from the 80s band The Biffs. VIP tickets will include early access to the tasting event at 6 p.m., a welcome cocktail, and a VIP swag bag. Tickets can be purchased online.