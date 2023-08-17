A new restaurant called Coastal Bar, Grill & Chill is taking over the former Houck’s Grille space in Roswell.

On Aug. 27, Houck’s founders Bill and Judy Houck are set to retire the name and launch the new restaurant, which will offer Gulf Coast inspired fare. The party starts at 4 p.m. and will include a sneak peek at Coastal’s new menu as well as a live performance from the band Banks & Shane.

“Coastal is an evolution of the legacy that Bill and Judy initiated at Houck’s in 1986,” said Coastal Operations Director Jerome Stuart in a press release. “It’s a collective celebration that honors their journey and ours.”

According to the release, Coastal will feature new menu items along with a few favorite dishes from the menu at Houck’s.

“Houck’s has left an indelible legacy of exceptional food, memorable moments and top-notch service,” Stuart said. “Coastal aims to build upon this legacy by introducing new culinary creations while paying homage to Houck’s classics.”

Coastal Bar, Grill & Chill is expected to open by mid-September at 10930 Crabapple Road.