Credit: Eventide Brewing

Eventide Brewing is rolling out the red carpet for its four-legged friends with vendors, treats, and free beer for anyone who donates to PAWS Atlanta. The Grant Park brewery will be hosting a free tail-wagging celebration on National Dog Day, Aug. 26.

There will be treats for humans and pups alike as Eventide will be serving up Pooch Porters and Pup Pilsners (made with beef and chicken broth, respectively) all day. IN the early evening, from 4-8 p.m., Cool Pups Creamery will be onsite offering organic doggie ice cream.

If you are an early riser, join Hops & Flow Dog Yoga starting at 11 a.m. Attendees can stretch and strengthen their bonds with their pup in a special dog/owner yoga class. The class will be ticketed. Tickets are $15 and include a free beer; all proceeds will be donated to PAWS Atlanta.

From noon until 2 p.m. Atlanta Rescue Dog Cafe will be offering fun and interactive pet education for all ages.

In the afternoon, from 4-8 p.m. there will be a bevy of activities to take part in including: pup portraits to highlight those uncanny resemblances between dogs and their owners; crafting ceramic paw print keepsakes and a dog look-alike contest where the winner can receive free beer for the rest of the year.

There will also be a celebrity in attendance, guests can meet and pose alongside Atlanta’s trendiest Frenchie, Dunkin! Beyond his impeccable style, he’ll be lending his charm as the emcee for the afternoon’s events.

As part of the event, Eventide will be hosting a donation drive for PAWS Atlanta Animal Rescue, and everyone who brings an item will receive a free pint. Items needed include: