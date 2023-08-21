The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival (Photo Credit: Raftermen Photography)

The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival has announced its chef lineup for its tasting tents and gourmet gatherings.

The festival takes place Sept. 20-24 in Historic Fourth Ward Park, according to a press release. The festival’s tasting tents are its signature event, offering unlimited food, wine and cocktails as well as live chef demonstrations and interactive experiences. The festival’s “gourmet gatherings” will be a series of intimate in-restaurant experiences ranging from brunch to dinner, and will be hosted throughout the city.

Tasting tent tickets can be purchased online, and the full lineup can be found below.

Friday, Sept. 22, 7-10 p.m.:

Day one’s tasting tent experience includes a new addition called “Atlanta After Dark.” This event will offer a selection of drinks from Atlanta’s best mixologists, cocktail bars, and liquor brands. Friday talent also includes Katsuji Tanabe of Cary, North Carolina’s a’Verde Cocina + Tequila Library, Trader Vic’s, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Hero Doughnuts & Buns, Superica, Foundation Social Eatery, and more.

Saturday, Sept. 23, 4-8 p.m.:

Day two’s tasting tent experience includes DAS BBQ, Delbar, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Ladybird, Tiny Lou’s, TWO Urban Licks, Alon’s Bakery, The Southern Gentleman, and more.

Sunday, Sept. 24, 1-5 p.m.:

The final day of tasting tents includes the likes of DAS BQQ, Delbar, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Le Bon Nosh, One Flew South, and more.

Tickets for gourmet gatherings can be purchased online, and the full lineup can be found below.

Wednesday, Sept. 20:

Chef Josue Peña of the Iberian Pig and Chef Liron Eisenberg of Stateside Kitchen at the Dream Hotel in Nashville are teaming up for a dinner experience at The Iberian Pig in Buckhead.

Chef Santiago Gomez of Palo Santo and Chef Parnass Savang of Talat Market will come together for a meal that blends Mexican cuisine and Thai street food at Palo Santo.

Thursday, Sept. 21:

Chefs Aaron Phillips of Lazy Betty and Freddy Money of Atlas are joining forces at Lazy Betty to celebrate the best of both of their establishments.

Friday, Sept. 22:

The Sound of Food, Taste of Music at Trolley Barn: Anthony Saunders of The Atlanta Breakfast Club is teaming up with Chefs John Thomas, Briana Riddock, Andre Gomez, George Lopez, and Christan Willis for a multi-course meal that includes live musical performances.

Western Europe Meets the South: Chef Jared Hucks of The Alden and Pat Pascarella of The Porchetta Group will join forces at The Alden to offer up delicious Southern flavor with a twist.

Rough Draft Presents: A Delicious Harvest Harmony: In partnership with Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Rough Draft will present a culinary collaboration between two of Atlanta’s most innovative chefs, Jarrett Stieber of Little Bear and Olivia McCoy of Daily Chew.

Saturday, Sept. 23:

Not Your Average Southern Dinner: Chef Robert Butts of Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours and Michael Straniewicz of Wrecking Bar Brewpub will introduce you to innovative soul food creations and libations.

A Night at the Americano: Chef Scott Conant of The Americano and a surprise guest chef present an Italian meal combined with the storytelling power of food.

Sunday, Sept. 24:

Sunday Slice of Humble Pie: Enjoy a Sunday brunch at Humble Pie with a delicious menu from Chefs Ron Hsu, Lorien Vilchez and Megan Allen of 7acre.