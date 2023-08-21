Donald Trump’s bond has been set at $200,000 in the Fulton County case accusing the former president and his allies of allegedly trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, according to the Associated Press/GPB News.

The bond agreement was outlined in a court filing signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Trump’s defense attorneys. Read it below.

Trump was charged last week in the case alongside 18 allies, who have until Friday, Aug. 25 to voluntarily surrender at the Fulton County Jail.